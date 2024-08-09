Her Fiancé Wants To Invite His Ex-Wife To Their Wedding, But She’s Never Met The Woman

Pretty soon, this 40-year-old woman and her 40-year-old fiancé will be getting married, and he wants to invite some unusual guests to attend.

Her fiancé thinks his ex-wife should come to their wedding, but she’s never even met the woman before.

Also, her fiancé wants to invite his ex-wife’s family to attend their wedding, which she also finds weird.

Her fiancé got divorced from his ex-wife back in 2012, and they do a good job co-parenting their child, who her fiancé has full-time. His ex-wife gets their son on the weekends.

She thinks her fiancé’s ex-wife just wants to keep trying to control him. When her fiancé told this woman they were engaged, she got really upset.

Her fiancé has mentioned to her that his ex-wife has always hated any girl he went on to date after her and one time, his ex-wife complained about one of them and said she didn’t always want that girlfriend around when she was picking up their son.

Now, she has seen her fiancé’s ex-wife from a distance, as she attends all of the sports games their son participates in.

But her fiancé has never once actually introduced the two of them despite having ample opportunity.

“She just seems very rude and like she has a chip on her shoulder,” she explained. “When she found out we were getting married, she laid down the law and told him that I had better respect their son and treat him well.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.