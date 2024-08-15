Her Fiancé’s Insisting That His Cheating Ex-Wife Be Invited To Their Wedding

This 40-year-old woman will be getting married in the near future, and her 41-year-old fiancé is insisting on one detail for their special day that she finds upsetting.

Her fiancé is adamant that he wants his cheating ex-wife to be invited to their wedding, and his argument is that he wants her there as a guest for the sake of their son.

Her fiancé got divorced from his ex after she had an affair with a college friend they shared. Her fiancé’s ex claimed he never loved her amid all that.

She started dating her fiancé five years ago, and as for his ex, she’s only dated four different guys in the last five years, and none worked out.

“He told me it’s only right that she be there since they share a 12-year-old son,” she explained.

“He thinks his son needs to see all of us in a happy environment and celebrating. However, I don’t want her there. I feel like she is still a bit territorial over my fiancé.”

One instance where her fiancé’s ex acted in a way that alarmed her was when she went with her fiancé to drop off his son to his ex.

Her fiancé’s ex rushed out of her home to hug him, and didn’t even say hello to their son before doing this.

She instantly thought her fiancé’s ex was sort of marking her territory by doing that. Then, this woman waved at her and put on a big smile.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.