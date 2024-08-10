Her Friend Dropped Out Of Her Wedding Party, Then Called Her Awful For Not Checking On Her

This woman is getting married, and she was thrilled to ask two of her best friends, Lisa and Shelley, to be a part of her wedding party.

Lisa and Shelley were excited to be included, but four months before her wedding, Lisa admitted she had to drop out as she could not afford to be a bridesmaid.

She told Lisa that was ok, though she was admittedly hurt. At that point, she had asked her bridesmaids to pay for a dress that was about $100 to $120.

They had one meeting for far about the bridal party, and she covered the food and drinks they all had then.

Anyway, she was puzzled that Lisa stated she couldn’t afford to be a part of her wedding since Lisa makes great money and her boyfriend, whom she lives with, does too.

Also, she manages a building and rented an apartment in the complex to Lisa and her boyfriend at a really cheap rate.

When Lisa dropped out, she then went to Shelley and confirmed she was fine with moving forward. Shelley and Lisa are glued to the hip, so that’s why she wanted to double-check.

Shelley agreed to still be in her bridal party, and because Shelley hasn’t really been working lately, she offered to help her pay for her bridesmaid dress.

“That same night on our group chat with the other 4 girls in the wedding party, Shelley started texting that it was crazy I expected them to pay $100 for a dress to be in the wedding and dropped out on the chat,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.