Her Husband Admitted He Took Out A Major Loan For Their Wedding, But He Won’t Give Her Any Information About His Finances

Three months ago, this 33-year-old woman married her 35-year-old husband, and they have been with one another for four years.

Her husband has forever been incredibly private about his life, and he’s been that way since before she even met him.

Back when they started dating, her husband wasn’t so vague about his financial situation. He wouldn’t offer up specifics, but he would be honest with her about what he owed on his credit cards as well as the amount of money he had in the bank.

When they got engaged, her husband got a new job and quit speaking about his finances entirely, and he’s been secretive ever since.

“He knows how much I make and all the details about my finances, but when I ask him, he acts as if I’m invading his privacy or smothering him!” she exclaimed.

“I once asked him how much he makes a month so that we can plan our budgeting and responsibilities together. He refused to tell me the exact salary, told me an average of what he makes, and I didn’t insist on knowing back then.”

“Recently, though, he told me he had [taken out] a loan for us to get married. I asked him about it as a normal response to the conversation with the pure intention of helping him out. He implied that it was a big number but also refused to tell me the amount. I tried to tell him that our marriage shouldn’t have secrets, and I want our marriage to have transparency and shared responsibility.”

She thinks that’s the foundation of a stable marriage: being able to be honest with your spouse.

She questioned her husband about whether he trusts her, and he indicated his refusal to tell her the loan amount didn’t come down to that.

