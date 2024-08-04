Her Husband Ditched Her The Day After Their Wedding, Said He Was Busy With His Mother, And Told Her She Should Go Spend Time With Her Friends

This young woman and her husband just got married this past week. Yet, rather than being with her after they tied the knot, her husband actually left her alone to go spend time with his mother!

For some context, she and her husband dated for just over six months before they got engaged. At the time, everything in their relationship was fine, too, and she was really excited to officially get married.

“We had little fights here and there, but nothing too serious,” she recalled.

Then, once it came time for their wedding, her husband’s family traveled into town – because, apparently, most of his relatives, including his mother, live far away.

His mother also rented an Airbnb close to her and her husband so she could assist with wedding preparations.

But, while her actual wedding day went great, she was in for a shock the following morning.

The day after they became husband and wife, her new husband actually woke up at about 8:00 a.m. and claimed he was going to visit his mother at the Airbnb.

“I was okay with it,” she said, “But he stayed there for about two hours.”

After that, her husband came back to their house – but he wasn’t alone. Rather, he’d brought along his mother and niece. Then, all three of them left again, leaving her behind.

