Her Husband Humiliated Her After Snapping His Fingers At Their Cleaning Lady And Calling The Woman A Servant

Once each week, this 30-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband have a cleaning lady come to their home.

They have full-time jobs, a 13-year-old son, and multiple pets, so it’s too difficult for them to stay on top of household chores.

She contacted a local cleaning agency, and they sent over 40-year-old Beth, whom she instantly adored.

Beth is hilarious, sweet, and incredible at her job. Whenever Beth comes to her home, she says hello, chit-chats with her for a bit, offers her something to drink, and then gets out of Beth’s way so she can clean.

Her husband rarely interacted with Beth after they hired her, but when he did, it wasn’t in a way that was mean or disrespectful.

“However, that changed when I came home from work one day to catch my husband clicking his fingers at her,” she explained.

“I was so shocked and embarrassed and asked him loudly what he was doing and that he could just as easily say her name if he wanted to speak with her. He looked a bit shocked and gave me a pointed look that told me he wanted to make it into an argument but wouldn’t since Beth was still here.”

“She seemed equally as awkward but remained very professional (much more than I would) and said politely that she agreed with me. My husband just mumbled something inconsequential and left the room.”

She was ridiculously humiliated by how demeaning her husband had been towards Beth, and she offered up tons of apologies to Beth before she left for the day.

