Her Husband Messed Up Everything On Their First Wedding Anniversary, Making Her Feel Like He Doesn’t Even Know Her Or Care About Her Preferences

This 25-year-old woman and her husband, who is 29, have been married for a year now.

But, while she loves her husband a lot, his actions on their first anniversary – which occurred last Saturday – have left her feeling like he doesn’t even know her or care about her.

The issue actually began the day before their anniversary, on Friday, when her husband woke up and wished her a happy anniversary. In the beginning, she thought he was just joking before she realized that he’d actually just gotten their wedding date wrong.

“I was like, ‘You’re a day early, lol,’ and we laughed it off. But now, looking back, this really upsets me,” she detailed.

Then, on Saturday – their actual anniversary – she was forced to work because she’s a nurse. Despite that, she still woke up early to cook him breakfast and leave him a sweet note.

Later, once her husband woke up, he sent her a text saying, “Now happy anniversary.”

Anyway, after her shift ended, she rushed home to see her husband and found out he’d bought her flowers. She thought they were pretty and thanked him, yet what he said next shocked her.

Apparently, he claimed that the flowers were the same as the ones they had at their wedding.

“I looked at them, and they simply… were not. I racked my brain for my bouquet, the bridesmaid’s bouquets, the table centerpieces, everything… but no,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.