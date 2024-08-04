Her Husband Pranked Her By Pretending Their House Was On Fire, But She Freaked Out Because Her Home Burned Down When She Was A Teenager

Having someone you love and trust mock your trauma in some way is awful and sticks with you for a while.

A woman was very upset after her husband pulled a cruel prank that brought her back to a very traumatic childhood event.

She and her husband have been married for five years. She’s 24, and he’s 33, and she’s 34, pregnant with their first child, ready to give birth any day now.

Before she met her husband, when she was 16, she experienced a very traumatic incident. Her childhood home had caught on fire in the middle of the night. Her mom woke her up frantically, screaming that there was a fire, and while they made it out safe, the house burnt down, and her cat tragically didn’t survive.

“We lost literally everything, and we were devastated,” she explained.

“So that was a while ago, but it still really scares me. I check outlets, our stove, candles, and everything else all the time. My husband knows this about me.”

A few nights ago, she was fast asleep, and for some reason, her husband decided it would be a funny idea to wake her up by screaming that there was a fire. She immediately sprung into action, grabbing her purse and racing down the stairs.

When she made it to the bottom, she yelled for her husband and found him laughing, telling her it was a joke.

“It took a minute for that to process, and I stood there with an open mouth while he laughed and ushered me down the rest of the stairs,” she recalled.

