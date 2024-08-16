Her Husband Went On A Tirade About All The Money They’re Spending On Her Teen Sister And Her Baby

Back when this 32-year-old woman was 14, her parents had an oops, and her little sister Jenna was born.

Given their large age gap, she never formed a close bond with Jenna. I mean, her little sister was only four-years-old when she moved out of their family home to attend college.

The last time she saw Jenna or spoke to her parents was about eight years ago, as she decided to cut her mom and dad out of her life.

A couple of months ago, Jenna found out that she was pregnant during her senior year of high school, and her parents made Jenna homeless over the unexpected news.

Jenna couch-surfed with a friend for the following weeks and then called her through social media.

She was surprised to witness Jenna reaching out to her, but she responded to her little sister. She and Jenna spoke for more than an hour as Jenna sobbed and filled her in on the details.

“She was pregnant, had no family except me, and she’s just a teenager,” she explained. ‘It broke my heart, and the next day, we met up for the first time in years.”

“Seeing how much she’d changed since the last time I saw her broke my heart. Because of my parents and an issue that happened with them that I won’t get into here, I missed getting to see my baby sister grow up.”

Jenna informed her that she would have to skip out on going to college, despite her stellar grades and acceptance into a bunch of schools, because of the baby since she had to find a job to support herself and her unborn son.

