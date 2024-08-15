Her Husband’s A Successful Businessman, And She Just Gave Him Permission To Sleep With Other Women

This woman’s husband is a successful businessman, and they have been in a relationship for the last seven years.

She and her husband both worked their hearts out to get to where they are in life, and she stayed by his side back when he was wearing worn-out shoes with nothing to his name.

Not too long ago, her husband confessed to her that it’s always been his desire to sleep with tons of women, and he’s growing fearful of controlling those urges.

“And [he] told me that [he’s] honestly fearing that he might cheat on me behind my back,” she explained.

“And he is looking to expand his business more, and he needs that freedom in all parts of his life to reach his targets, and he wants to do it with me by his side.”

“I sadly agreed, not being able to see him struggle to control himself and not being able to let go of him. I want to support him in everything he does and want to see him have it all in life.”

She gave her husband a set of rules to protect her own sanity and maintain a level of respect. This isn’t going to be easy for her to allow her husband to sleep with other women, though, since her dad cheated on her mom growing up, and he had no regrets.

As a kid, she had to watch her mom struggle and suffer with this, and she never wanted to sign up for the same life as her mom.

This certainly traumatized her, and she actually dropped out of college amid the cheating and subsequent divorce of her mom and dad.

