Her Mom Tried To Sabotage Her Dream Job, So She Called Her Jealous And Bitter

Do you know someone with parents who seem to never want their child to succeed? A teenager is fed up with her possessive mom, who tried to sabotage her new job and almost got her fired.

She’s 19 and lives with her 42-year-old mom, who’s been underestimating her and acting petty since she was a little girl.

Her mom can’t stand it when she proves that she has a life outside their home, ruined some of her friendships, and hardly allows her to interact with boys.

Her dad is a truck driver and isn’t around much, and anytime he is, he’s tried standing up against her mom, telling her to stop with all the negativity, but she hasn’t.

“I hate living with her and try not to think about it because the goal is to get a job, save up, and move out as soon as possible,” she said.

“I’ve recently applied for my dream job at a popular retail store near me, and they reached out to me and told me that I got [it]. I was so excited.”

Although she didn’t want to, she told her mom about the offer a few nights ago because she needed to inform her where she’d be during the week. Unfortunately, she realized that was a mistake.

Her mom freaked out, asking who would be around to help her with household chores, ignoring the fact that she had a wonderful opportunity.

“I told her that I can’t keep having her put me down and asked why she’s never proud of my accomplishments,” she recalled.

