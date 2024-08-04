Her Mother-In-Law Asked For Photos Of Just Her Husband, His Mistress, And Their Accidental Baby, And It Made Her Feel Really Disrespected

Some mother-in-laws are notorious for crossing boundaries, and sometimes you have to stand up for yourself and tell them to stop.

A woman recently argued with her mother-in-law, who was insistent on taking pictures only of her husband, his former mistress, and their unexpected child at a recent party, which hurt her feelings.

She and her husband had a very interesting start to their marriage, as not long after they tied the knot, he was informed that he had a child with a woman he had cheated on her with before their engagement.

“She got pregnant and never told him, I think because she knew about me,” she said.

“Yes, I know I should have left, but I have been trying to make it work. I am now pregnant with his baby.”

Although her husband and his former mistress are “over,” he’s still involved in their baby’s life. Recently, they held a birthday party for their daughter, and she was in attendance, along with her husband’s family, including his mom.

She’s had some issues with her mother-in-law in the past, and her final straw occurred during the party when her mother-in-law kept insisting that she only wanted pictures of her husband, his former mistress, and their baby and none with her.

“My husband stood up to take the picture and told me to come up too, [but] my mother-in-law got upset, saying she just wanted pictures of the three of them,” she recalled.

“I didn’t say anything, but my husband responded that she was doing too much. He knew I was already uncomfortable.”

