Her Parents Expect Her To Pay Them Rent While Giving Her Older Brother $2,100 A Month To Afford His Life

When you reached a certain age, did your parents expect you to start paying them if you wanted to continue living in their home?

A young woman is caught up in some drama after refusing to give her parents rent money until they make her brother do the same.

She’s 20, and her brother is 22-years-old. From the moment they became teenagers, their parents were very clear that they’d mostly fend for themselves financially once they graduated high school.

They were told they could go to college and get part-time work to pay for their personal expenses or immediately start working full-time.

Her parents also informed her and her brother that they’d have to pay rent if they chose to stay at their house and not go to college.

“My brother chose a school an hour and a half away [which meant] he’d have to get an apartment,” she explained.

“He quit his job in June and keeps making excuses as to why he can’t get another one, so they’re paying $1,600 a month for his apartment and another $500 directly to him for food and gas.”

She still lives with her parents and attends community college, and her school situation is totally paid for through scholarships and grants.

Thankfully, she’s gotten to work two well-paying jobs as a dance teacher and kids’ party entertainer. She makes a decent amount of money and has been able to get a new car, catching her parents’ attention.

