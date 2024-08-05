Her Recipe For Salsa Verde Chicken Is Gluten-Free, Keto, And Low-Carb

Would you like to learn how to make moist and tender chicken? Well, this chicken with salsa verde makes any chicken dish extra flavorful. It will become your new go-to protein-filled meal.

And it requires very little prep work and clean-up, which is a win in my book! Cooking can feel like a chore at times, especially when your kids are refusing to eat what you worked so hard to make for them.

But this salsa verde chicken will bring the fun back in preparing food for your family. And you won’t receive any complaints from the kids.

In fact, they will be busy gobbling this dish up.

A TikToker named Amy (@bellyfull.net) has a recipe for some mouthwatering salsa verde chicken. As far as chicken recipes go, it doesn’t get much easier than this!

“This salsa verde chicken only requires a few pantry staples, five minutes of prep, and one pan. It is so delicious,” said Amy.

Start by pouring a sixteen-ounce jar of salsa verde into a greased nine-by-thirteen baking dish. Then, place four boneless, skinless chicken breasts on top.

Season them with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and drizzle with some olive oil.

Next, coat both sides of the chicken breasts in the salsa verde. Then, transfer the chicken into the oven and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for forty minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

