Her Sister Asked Her To Give Up The Seat At Her Wedding So Her Dog Can Sit There Instead

In a handful of weeks, this 28-year-old woman’s 32-year-old sister Sarah is walking down the aisle. She’s always been very close to Sarah, but now there’s some serious tension between them, and it has to do with a wedding day request that Sarah made.

Now, Sarah has a dog named Luna, and she is completely in love with her. While she likes animals, she thinks it’s weird that Sarah literally treats Luna like she is her own child.

It’s gotten so out of hand that it’s beginning to negatively impact Sarah’s relationships with some people in her life.

But back to Sarah’s wedding: it’s going to be a little affair with approximately 30 guests attending. Sarah asked her to be her Maid of Honor, and she excitedly said yes.

She’s dedicated the last couple of months to helping Sarah plan out every detail to make sure her wedding day goes perfectly.

“But then, about two weeks ago, Sarah dropped a bombshell on me,” she explained. “She told me that she wanted Luna to have a special role in the wedding, which I thought was sweet.”

“However, she then asked if I would be okay with giving up my seat at the head table so that Luna could sit next to her during the reception. At first, I thought she was joking. But when I realized she was serious, I was shocked.”

“I asked her why Luna couldn’t sit on the floor or at a different table, but Sarah insisted that Luna needs to be right next to her because she gets anxious around crowds. She even said that I could sit with the other bridesmaids or find another seat somewhere else in the room.”

She admitted to Sarah that the request made her uneasy. She’s been overjoyed to be a major part of Sarah’s wedding, and she’s hurt that Sarah asked her to literally give up her seat for a dog.

