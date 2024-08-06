Her Sister Exploded On Her For Booking The Exact Same Wedding Venue For Next Year

Well before she got engaged, this 25-year-old girl and her fiancé planned out a proposal and future wedding.

She was shocked when her 32-year-old sister got engaged a couple of months before she did, but she was thrilled for her. Her sister’s wedding is happening next fall.

Then, when she got engaged, her sister seemed to expect her to wait until 2026 to have her wedding, though she didn’t specifically say that to her.

She did mention to her sister that she would wait a year after her wedding, though she wasn’t excited to offer this up.

Suddenly, her dad nearly passed away and had to have surgery that altered his whole life. It dawned on her as they dealt with this as a family that she would regret it if her dad wasn’t able to walk her down the aisle because she was trying to wait to get married for two years in order to appease her sister.

So, she moved up her wedding date to next summer on the day of her anniversary. She rationalized her plan by saying she wouldn’t invite guests from out of town; that way, her sister’s wedding wouldn’t be impacted in any way.

“Okay, this is where things get kind of messy,” she explained. “I already knew where I wanted my reception from years ago, and we live in a town where there’s not a huge selection of nice banquet halls, and this particular venue is extremely popular in our town for hosting weddings.”

“When my sister started planning her wedding, she would go on about how much she didn’t like this place. However, she did a tour and decided to book it back in spring.”

“I personally do not see why having my reception at this venue is a threat; my guest list is less than a third of the size of hers, there are maybe 5 guests who overlap, the reception is a smaller room tucked away in the lower level, and it is an extremely popular venue in our area where many people we know personally have gone.”

