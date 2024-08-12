Her Sister-In-Law Called Her Ungrateful For Getting Upset About The Size Of Her Gender Reveal Party, Even Though Her Only Request Was That The Celebration Be Kept Small

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who is 32, tried to start a family together for eight years. Now, after three failed rounds of IVF, two pregnancy losses, and countless doctor’s appointments, they are finally expecting a “rainbow baby.”

“We are so grateful yet cautiously optimistic,” she said.

She and her in-laws have always been very close, too, and she views them as a second family. This is especially true for her 35-year-old sister-in-law, who was there for both her and her husband throughout all of their struggles in starting a family.

So, after they officially got pregnant, her sister-in-law really wanted to celebrate. That’s why her sister-in-law begged to throw her and her husband a gender reveal party.

They agreed, but they had one condition – they wanted the celebration to be small with just immediate family present. They also made sure to tell her sister-in-law that several times.

“We weren’t ready to announce our news to anyone just yet because I suffer from anxiety and PTSD from our previous losses,” she explained.

Well, on the day of the gender reveal party, she realized that her sister-in-law had completely disregarded their request. Instead of the celebration just including family, her sister-in-law went ahead and invited her friends, friends of her in-laws, and even her own husband’s family.

This devastated her, but she tried to hold herself together until after the party was over. She didn’t want to cause a scene and wound up crying after the celebration was done.

“I felt like I couldn’t even enjoy my own gender reveal,” she admitted.

