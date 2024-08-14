Her Sister Was Her Maid Of Honor Yet Didn’t Even Show Up On Her Wedding Day, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Help Out With Her Sister’s Pregnancy

Planning a wedding nowadays is a massive undertaking. In fact, it’s probably one of the most difficult (and expensive) events to put in motion.

That’s why both brides and grooms lean on their loved ones for support and advice during this stressful process.

Yet, can you imagine if your sister – who also happened to be your Maid of Honor – completely ghosted you on your big day?

This 29-year-old woman found herself in the same sad situation just last year.

For some context, she and her sister, who is 27, have always been really close. Well, at least she thought they were.

So, she asked her sister to be her Maid of Honor after she got engaged to her fiancé, and they planned their nuptials – which were small and private – as usual.

However, when her wedding day actually rolled around, her sister was nowhere to be found and never even showed up.

“No call, no text, nothing. I was devastated, but I tried to focus on the day and not let it ruin things,” she recalled.

After she officially tied the knot, she found out that her sister supposedly had a panic attack beforehand and just “couldn’t handle the pressure.” She even gave her sister grace, too, and attempted to be both understanding and supportive.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.