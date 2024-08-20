Her Son Ate Her Best Friend’s Wedding Cake Before It Got Cut, So She Got Into A Screaming Match With Her BFF In Front Of All The Guests

When the bride and groom cut their cake in front of all their guests, it’s one of the most iconic moments you can witness at a wedding.

Sure, it’s great to get to enjoy a slice, but the wedding cake and subsequent cutting are surrounded by so much meaning. It’s meant to symbolize the unity of the newlyweds, and it’s a special photo opportunity as well.

Two weeks ago, this 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband, and their 4-year-old son attended her 28-year-old best friend’s wedding.

Unfortunately, the day plunged into a downward spiral right as her best friend and her brand-new husband were about to cut their wedding cake.

First, let’s back up a bit here: while her best friend was still in the planning phase, she admitted to her that she was waffling on whether or not to invite kids to her wedding.

Now, her best friend’s sisters have kids who are about the same age as her son, and her best friend has come to view her son as one of her nephews since they’re that close.

Her best friend expressed concern over the kids preventing her from being able to relax and enjoy her big day, as she was worried the littles might ruin something.

She told her best friend that she and her husband invited kids when they got married, and it’s the only way to do things since they are family and shouldn’t be excluded.

Her best friend then spoke to her sisters too about the guest list and ultimately decided kids could be included.

