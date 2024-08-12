Her Stepdaughter Isn’t Happy That She Gave Her Wedding Dress To Someone Else To Wear After Calling It Trashy

24 years ago, this 42-year-old woman had her wedding, and she thought it would be lovely to pass her wedding dress on to her future daughter, along with her accessories from that special day.

The dress she selected was elegant and classic looking, and she opted for that instead of what was considered to be in-fashion back then.

She anticipated that her wedding dress would look timeless in the future and remain an appealing option.

A year after she tied the knot, she gave birth to her son Mark, who is now 22-years-old. Sadly, Mark’s dad passed when he was quite little, so she became a single mom.

Since she never had a daughter, only a son, she resolved to give her wedding dress and accessories to Mark’s wife when the time came.

Then, she met a man named Rob when she was 33, and she instantly fell head over heels in love with him.

They got married fast, and Rob stepped into the role of a dad for Mark. Rob also had a daughter from a previous marriage named Molly, and she was thrilled to have a stepdaughter.

Sadly, Molly never was interested in bonding with her, and things between them were uneasy from the get-go.

Although Molly made it clear she wasn’t down to form any sort of relationship with her, she pushed on, maintaining a kind and sympathetic nature towards the girl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.