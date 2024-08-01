He’s Having Second Thoughts About Marrying His Fiancée After Finding Out She Hooked Up With His Sister’s Boyfriend In High School And Caused His Sister A Lot Of Pain

This man and his fiancée were in a relationship for four years before he popped the question last month, and they officially got engaged.

But, while he was super excited about saying “I do” and marrying his fiancée, he recently learned a shocking secret that’s making him have second thoughts.

For some context, over the years, he noticed that his fiancée always acted pretty anxious around his sister. He’d asked about this in the past, too, and all she said was that she and his sister were old friends in high school.

“And when I asked my sister, she, too, said the same thing, but she was always a bit cold to fiancée,” he recalled.

So, their strange behavior toward each other persisted throughout their entire relationship, with his sister always giving his fiancée the cold shoulder.

Then, when he proposed last month and shared the news with his sister, she congratulated him, but it was clear that she wasn’t super excited.

“Which surprised me because we are always each other’s biggest supporters and well-wishers,” he explained.

“But, I did not make too much of it and was really excited that I was engaged and was going to marry the love of my life.”

Well, that was until last week when his sister called him to have a serious discussion and claimed she wanted to get something off of her chest. She also prefaced their conversation by saying that she didn’t want to interfere with her engagement. Nonetheless, she thought he had the right to know something about his fiancée before officially marrying her.

