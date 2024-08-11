He’s Ready To Leave His Wife Of 35 Years Since She Cheated On Him A Few Years Ago, And He’s Still Never Been Able To Get Over It

Many older couples panic when they realize their relationship isn’t doing well anymore, as they often feel too old to start anew yet too young to give up on happiness.

A man who has been married to his wife for 35 years is considering leaving her since their relationship hasn’t been the same after she cheated on him a while back.

He is in his mid-50s, and his heart was broken when his wife of three decades cheated on him a few years ago. He grew up knowing that the men in his family, including his dad and grandfather, cheated on their wives, and he saw how devastating it was.

Therefore, he never wanted to go through that when he was married. So when he did, his world turned upside down. To make things worse, it wasn’t a one-time slip-up on his wife’s part; it was a full-blown affair, and they have children together, so they had to keep the cheating a secret.

“I begged and pleaded to save ‘us’ and to stay in my home with my family, and she apologized for what she did,” he recalled.

“We reconciled, have had a few generally very good years since, and the kids barely knew anything happened. I am 100% certain she has been physically faithful.”

He feels that he and his wife have made a good team in parenting and getting things done over the last few years, but that isn’t enough anymore. Their love life has dwindled so significantly since she cheated that he feels more like her roommate than her romantic partner.

Things have gotten so bad, and he feels so disconnected from his wife that he often cries himself to sleep as the memories of his wife’s cheating haunt him in a way.

Over the last few years, he’s done everything he can to be the perfect husband – losing weight, completing projects around the house, and being more attentive.

