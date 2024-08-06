He’s Upset That His Fiancée Spent $1,200 On Wedding Dress Alterations Without Consulting Him, So He’s Now Considering Canceling Other Aspects Of Their Big Day To Make Up For The Expense

This man is currently engaged, and he and his fiancée are planning to tie the knot later this year.

But they also recently purchased a home – which is why they agreed to make their wedding more affordable.

“I handle our finances and have to ring in her spending quite often – both with wedding stuff and everyday things,” he explained.

Well, just yesterday, he felt the need to do it again after his fiancée went out to get her wedding dress altered and later told him that she agreed to pay $1,200 for the service.

According to him, he was not consulted on the cost beforehand, and his fiancée only took her dress to one seamstress, which infuriated him.

He thought that she should’ve spoken to him first before making such a big purchase. He also believed his fiancée should have at least gotten a second opinion on the alterations. He told her all of that, too.

“It’s not the cost I’m upset about. If that is a fair price, it’s fine. I’m upset because she thinks it’s acceptable to spend $1,200 without consulting the person who handles the finances,” he said.

He claimed to think of himself as a “savvy shopper” who would never make a purchase after getting only one quote. Back when they had a plumbing problem, for instance, he got quotes from five different plumbers before making a decision.

So, he is worried that his fiancée doesn’t understand the “value of a dollar” and just “needs instant gratification.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.