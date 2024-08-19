His Ex-Wife’s Little Sister Asked Him To Go Out On A Date, But He’s Worried It’s Weird To Say Yes

Nothing dramatic or colorful caused this 28-year-old man and his 28-year-old ex-wife to get divorced three years ago; it really came down to getting married way too young and realizing it years after the fact.

Their split was agreeable, and they both wound up moving away. A year ago, he returned to their hometown, and he hasn’t been privy to what his ex-wife is doing these days.

A few days ago, he ran into his ex-wife’s little sister, Riley, in the grocery store. He always got along excellently with his ex’s family, but he never knew Riley that well.

Riley is four years younger than they are, so he only really met her on a handful of occasions, and his ex wasn’t that close to Riley because of their age gap.

While chit-chatting with Riley, she revealed his ex is engaged and super happy with her new man, which he was excited about.

Riley said her parents even had asked if anyone knew how he was doing, and that made him smile.

The conversation was lovely. Before he and Riley parted ways, she actually asked him to grab drinks with her.

He figured she was being friendly, but Riley followed up by saying she understood if he didn’t want to go out on an official date with his ex’s sister.

“So it’s a date… I did end up exchanging numbers with her, asking her kind of lightly how her parents would feel, and got a “They would probably be happy that I found someone they liked,” he explained.

