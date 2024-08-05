His Fiancée Gave Him An Ultimatum After His Dog Peed On The White Carpet: He Can Pick Her Or His Dog

This 30-year-old man and his 30-year-old fiancée just took the next major step in their relationship and got a home together.

They have a pretty full house, as his fiancée has three kids from a previous relationship, he has one kid from a prior partner, and they share a child together.

Additionally, he has a 2-year-old dog, his fiancée has an 8-year-old dog, and they just got a puppy.

So far, they have moved all of his fiancée’s belongings into their new house, and it’s his turn to move his belongings next.

Yesterday marked the first night in their new home, and it was hardly smooth sailing. When they all woke up this morning, they noticed his dog peed in several spots.

His fiancée was upset about this, and while he wasn’t thrilled either, he feels like his fiancée wasn’t sympathetic to the fact that it’s stressful for his dog to adjust to a new home.

“I love my dog and have had his since he was just a puppy,” he explained. “He’s been housebroken for over a year and a half now but does have accidents on rare occasions if he isn’t feeling well or occasionally if we spend the night somewhere he isn’t familiar with.”

“Last night, he was having trouble relaxing and spent a lot of time pacing around the house. He’s used to sleeping with me on my bed, which she (my fiancée) also doesn’t like ’cause she doesn’t want dog hair all over the bed.”

“I can’t say I really blame her much because he does shed a lot, and that is something I was willing to concede in our negotiations. But I also understand it can take weeks to months for my dog’s anxiety to relax and for him to feel more comfortable in our new place.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.