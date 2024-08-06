His Fiancée Gave Him The Engagement Ring Back, But Asked To Have It Again A Few Days Later

Last week, this 52-year-old man and his fiancée, who is the same age as him, attended a lunch with 50 other guests who are connected to his kid’s school.

That afternoon, he and his fiancée did have a lot to drink but remained on their best behavior, and nothing got wild.

His fiancée’s former sister-in-law also happened to attend the party, and his fiancée hates her with a passion.

He’s been dating his fiancée for five years so far and has never gotten to meet some of her family members, even though they all have kids who attend the same school.

The reason why his fiancée no longer speaks to these family members is because they cheated her out of some assets and money about 12 years ago.

He thinks it’s wildly unhealthy that his fiancée is passing her hatred for them down to her daughter and that her daughter has the same negative feelings about them.

“So later in the day, the whole event moved from a restaurant to a nearby brewery, and we had some more drinks,” he explained.

“It was a good vibe and everyone was having a good time. Then, as I was going to the bar, I thought, who are these people that she hates so much?”

“So I went over and introduced myself and talked to them for a few minutes, just to get a look at them and see what it was all about. After 2-3 minutes of normal conversation, I left and went to the bar, got a drink, and went back to my fiancée and her daughter.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.