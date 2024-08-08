His Girlfriend Posted About Not Needing A Man On Social Media, So He Called Her Out By Saying He Paid Her Bills While She Finished Her Master’s Degree

Many people will take time to note or even brag about how they were able to achieve their goals without the help of everyone, including a romantic partner. But when they actually have a partner, those words can be really hurtful.

A man recently got into an online feud with his girlfriend after commenting on a post she made about not needing a man to get to where she is now.

He and his girlfriend are in their early 30s and have been together for six years. He first met her while she was working a job she hated, and he encouraged her to return to school and get a master’s degree.

He remembers that time very well, as his girlfriend was hesitant to go back to school because she didn’t want to live with student loans, and he offered to let her move in with him so she wouldn’t have to worry about paying rent.

“We were able to make it work, and she landed what she considered a ‘dream job’ shortly after graduating [about] a year ago,” he explained.

“A couple of days ago, she decided to make a long-winded social media post about how proud she is of herself and how far she’s come so far in life.”

For the most part, his girlfriend’s post was a lot of “fluff,” but then, he was really upset when he saw she wrote about how she was a “self-made woman” who managed to do everything for herself and that she doesn’t need to “rely on a man.”

He felt like those words were a slap to the face, as his girlfriend failed to acknowledge how much he helped her over the years. He understands that she worked very hard to get through school to improve her life, but he was always there for her, providing her with a place to live and meals so she could get through each day.

Additionally, he remembers making a lot of sacrifices so his girlfriend could get what she wanted while she got to live quite comfortably at his expense.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.