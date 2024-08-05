His Mom Brought Seashells Home From The Beach And Had Bad Dreams Until She Got Rid Of Them

Regardless of your level of superstitiousness, it wouldn’t hurt to steer clear of things that have a reputation for causing misfortune.

TikToker Ray (@daltonrj) is sharing a story about the time his mom brought seashells home from a beach in Indonesia and was afflicted with fever, sleep paralysis, and bad dreams until she got rid of them.

So, this strange event occurred not long after his mom had just graduated college. She had been hanging out with her friends at a beach when she spotted some beautiful seashells lying in the sand.

She collected a few of them, thinking they would make for some excellent decor, and brought them back home with her.

Following the beach trip, she suddenly started experiencing a high fever. The fever went on for a few days, and there was no plausible explanation for its cause.

On one of those days, she had a nightmare. In the dream, an ancient-looking lady instructed Ray’s mom to follow her.

However, his mom stood in place, sobbing uncontrollably, and told the lady she didn’t want to follow her.

They went back and forth like that for a while because she was unable to break out of the dream. Once she finally woke up, she started crying and screaming for her parents.

When her parents came into the room, she explained what had happened in her dream.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.