His Mom Had An Experience With A Donated Pair Of Pajamas That Came With A Ghost Attached

Thrift stores, secondhand shops, and donation centers are full of antique furniture and vintage clothing. Frequenting these places is a great way to shop sustainably and save a few bucks.

However, these previously loved items can come with certain ghostly attachments, so you might risk bringing a spirit home with you!

TikToker @internetdreamz is sharing a paranormal event that occurred when his mom came to the United States from Vietnam in the 1980s. His mom arrived in the U.S. in 1984. She was able to bring her brother and sister with her.

Coming from another country recently ravaged by war, they didn’t have much in the way of belongings.

Their clothes were from the donation bin at a church. Because they didn’t have a lot of money at the time, she was always getting into arguments with her brother about being wasteful, particularly with laundry.

They didn’t have enough money to wash their clothes on a daily basis, so she would instruct him to hang his pajamas up on the hook behind the door instead of throwing them into the hamper.

He kept telling her that he wasn’t putting his pajamas in the hamper. He had been putting his pajamas on the hook every single time, just like she told him to. He accused her of putting the pajamas in the hamper, which irritated her to no end. Their arguments over the pajamas went on for weeks.

Eventually, they came up with a solution. Before he left the house, he would show her the pajamas hanging on the door. On one particular day, they had gotten into a really bad argument. He stormed out angrily without showing her the pajamas. After she cooled down, she decided to tidy up the house.

First, she went to her brother’s bedroom to check the pajamas. They were hanging on the hook. When she was done with her chores, she sat down in the living room to watch TV.

