His Mom’s Ex-Fiancé Ruined His Wedding After Pitching A Fit Over His Wife Wearing His Mom’s Unused Wedding Dress

This guy’s mom is obsessed with her career, and she’s very much so in the public eye because of what she does for a living.

His mom started dating Tom some time ago, who really struggled with how demanding her schedule is, along with the frequency with which she travels.

So, his mom gave Tom a “hall pass” to see other women. When his mom was at home, she saw Tom, and when she was away, Tom did whatever he wanted. The arrangement worked, and Tom wound up proposing to his mom.

“Well, Tom got caught “cheating” publicly, and my mom dumped him for PR and called off the wedding,” he explained.

Tom was furious about that, but his mom and Tom remained on friendly terms. Right after that, he began planning his own wedding, and he and his now-wife didn’t want anything elaborate.

They tried to do a lot on their own to cut costs, and his mom told his wife she could have her wedding dress since she never got to use it.

His wife loved the dress and was so appreciative of his mom’s generous offer. On the day of his wedding, his mom showed up with Tom as her plus-one, but he and his wife didn’t have an issue with this.

“They are allegedly “just friends” now, and she claims he doesn’t live with her; she is just “storing everything he owns.” Whatever their relationship is exhausting,” he explained.

“Well, Tom realized she was wearing my mom’s dress and threw a fit. He got drunk and caused a huge scene, saying he can’t believe she gave my wife the dress, [then asking] “Is everything disposable to you?”

