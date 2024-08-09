His Shrimp Protein Bowl Is A Filling And Low Carb Dinner Idea

Dinners just got a whole lot tastier with this shrimp protein bowl loaded with flavor. The spiced shrimp, creamy sauce, and various fresh veggies will spark up your appetite and make you feel healthy. TikToker @ketorecipes has a fantastic recipe for a shrimp protein bowl.

“Try this easy protein bowl the next time you want something delicious and super filling for lunch or dinner,” he began the video.

First, grab one pound of raw wild shrimp. Pat the shrimp dry and toss them into a bowl. Add one-half to one tablespoon of avocado oil, a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, two teaspoons of smoked paprika, a teaspoon of powdered ginger, and one and a half teaspoons of garlic powder.

Give it a good mix, then set the shrimp aside after pan-frying them while you make the sauce.

For the sauce, combine these ingredients in a food processor: one minced garlic clove, one teaspoon of authentic Japanese wasabi, two tablespoons of mayo, a splash of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sriracha, juice from one small lemon, a pinch of salt, a half tablespoon of olive oil, and parsley or cilantro. If you like a more pungent flavor, you can also add one and a half teaspoons of fish sauce!

Mix well, give it a taste, and adjust it to your liking. This is optional, but the sauce can be elevated by adding two more tablespoons of mayo.

To make the jammy egg, bring a small pot of water to a boil, then add an egg straight from the refrigerator. Boil the egg for six minutes and thirty seconds.

Next, turn off the heat and put the egg in a bowl of ice for a few seconds. Then, crack it and cut it in half.

When you’re ready to eat, plate everything up. Start with a large base of greens, like lettuce and arugula.

