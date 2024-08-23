His Sister Said He’s Greedy For Not Paying For Her Stepchildren To Attend College Because He’s Rich

This 44-year-old man won’t deny that he’s rich. He’s had great luck over the years and managed to accumulate a fortune because of this.

He saved up so much money that he easily was able to afford to let his 19-year-old son go to whatever college he wanted.

He additionally helped two of his friends send their daughter to college, as they were encountering some financial and personal problems at the time. His family knows he’s funded the education of two kids, one of which is not his own.

Six years ago, his sister got married to his brother-in-law, who has two kids with his ex-wife. His sister’s stepchildren are 16 and 17, and their own mom abandoned them amid the divorce, so his brother-in-law was forced to raise his kids on his own.

“My sister and BIL are not as financially secure as I am, and there’s not a lot of money for my sister’s stepchildren to attend college,” he explained.

“They brought this topic up during a Sunday dinner with our whole family, minus my sister’s stepchildren, together.”

“And for those who’ll ask why my sister’s stepchildren were not there, it’s because they have never liked or accepted my sister or us, and now that they are more independent teens, they refuse to “play pretend” to quote them. Even before they reached this stage, they fought my BIL every time they were made [to] attend anything with us.”

His sister and brother-in-law would not quit talking about college and how dismayed they were about not being able to afford tuition for his sister’s stepchildren.

They were especially upset about how the oldest girl is going to be forced to skip out on attending the college of her dreams.

