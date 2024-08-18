His Wife And Mother-In-Law Wouldn’t Stop Bashing His Mom For Going Away On A Two-Month Honeymoon Instead Of Helping With His New Baby

This man is currently married, and he and his wife just welcomed a baby boy into the world together. However, his mother wasn’t really around after his son was born.

That’s because, shortly before, his mom actually tied the knot. And to celebrate her nuptials, she went away on a two-month honeymoon.

“I didn’t think anything of it, to be honest. She was a great mom and gave me everything growing up, and right now, she should be focused on herself,” he explained.

On top of that, his wife isn’t even a fan of his mother. So, he doubts that his wife would’ve let his mom be super involved anyway.

Even so, both his wife and his mother-in-law have started badmouthing his mom for choosing a two-month trip over meeting her grandson after he was born. In fact, they’ve been marking “snarky” remarks for months about her – the “kind of woman” who does that.

“It is annoying because I don’t agree, and even if I did, she is my mom, and they shouldn’t be bashing her in front of me,” he said.

More recently, his mom actually arrived home from her honeymoon but she’s not allowed over to meet his son yet. Apparently, she was in Africa and Asia, traveling on multiple planes, so they wanted to play it safe and make sure she didn’t get their baby sick.

Still, his wife won’t stop complaining about his mother – and he is really over it.

Just the other day, his wife started talking about how his mom has been “zero help” since their son was born. She even claimed that a “real mom” would show up like his mother-in-law did.

