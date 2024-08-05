His Wife Is Filing For Divorce Since She’s No Longer In Love With Him

For the last 14 years, this 36-year-old man has been with his 37-year-old wife and 12 of those years they’ve spent married.

Throughout the last year, he sadly has addressed his wife feeling as if she doesn’t care about him any longer.

Their marriage has been pretty one-sided- he still is madly in love with his wife, but she appears to have stopped feeling the same way about him.

Pretty recently, one of their friends said to his wife that he is clearly so into her, and then this friend added that if her husband loved her that much, they would be invincible.

He’s not trying to paint himself as the hero in this story, and he realizes nobody can claim that they’re perfect, but he just wants to state for the record that showing his wife love has never been a problem in their relationship.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when he literally threw his back out while cleaning their kitchen.

He was crying in pain and couldn’t manage to move his body. His wife could hear him, but she didn’t even ask him if he was ok or come to check on him.

“I was in a lot of pain, and I’d never felt like I mattered less to her,” he explained. “She saw nothing wrong with what she did (or rather what she didn’t do).”

“That caused a conversation a few weeks ago where she finally admitted that she didn’t love me anymore. I suspect she hasn’t for quite a while. Maybe years.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.