His Wife Is Set On Using Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Name For Their First Baby, But He Doesn’t Want To Be Constantly Reminded Of Her Past Love Affairs

When couples are expecting a baby together, there are countless decisions to be made – from what color to paint the nursery to what pediatrician to choose. But, one of the most important (and divisive) decisions is often what baby name to pick.

It’s not uncommon for people to grow up with a list of favorite potential baby names. So, once they finally get to start a family – and realize their partner isn’t on board with their dream baby name – tensions can rise fast.

But can you imagine if your partner was set on naming your baby after their ex? That’s the strange situation this 32-year-old man currently finds himself in.

He and his wife, who is 30, will be welcoming their first baby into the world in just a couple of months.

So, they’ve begun discussing potential baby names, and during one of their conversations, his wife proposed a name that he actually liked at first.

However, it wasn’t until later that he found out his wife had really picked a name with a big past tied to it.

“I came to know it was the name of her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had a relationship for several years before meeting me,” he revealed.

Once he made that discovery, he understandably wasn’t comfortable with using that baby name anymore. Yet, his wife didn’t get that and claimed she simply just liked the name.

She also swore that wanting to use her ex-boyfriend’s name did not mean anything.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.