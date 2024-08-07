His Wife’s Angry That He’s Not Paying For Her Plane Tickets, So She Can’t Go On The Family Vacation To Europe With Him

This man’s wife is just absolutely awful when it comes to money. Back when they first got married, they decided to get a joint bank account, but then his wife would blow through all of it.

His wife has a job, but it pays abysmally in comparison to his job. When they pooled their money, his wife just went off the deep end.

He had endless discussions with his wife over her lack of control over spending money, and he tried to get her to take a financial class to help her learn to reign herself in.

“Over time, it got worse and worse,” he explained. “About a year ago, I learned she was in bad credit card debt.”

“I gave her the choice of divorce, or we separate our money, and she needs to fix her debt ASAP.”

“To her credit, she took it seriously, and she is fixing her credit card debt. We have separate money and I pay for the bills while her only worry is to buy groceries.”

Soon, his family is going on a huge vacation to Europe, and everyone is invited to come along, too.

Flights are going to cost him $1,000 or more easily. His parents have offered to pay for him to stay at their resort, so he just has to cover his plane tickets and come up with some fun money.

He’s going on the trip, but his wife said that she can’t afford to pay for the flights to come along with him.

