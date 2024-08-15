His Wife’s Been Cheating On Him With Her Personal Trainer For The Last Year

Lately, this 41-year-old man has picked up on his 39-year-old wife subtly changing the way she interacts with him.

When she kissed him, it felt strange, and he just had a nagging feeling that things between them were not right.

It wasn’t overtly obvious, but it was an indication to him that something had to be up. Other than the tiny hints, their marriage has been wonderful, and their personal life is excellent.

“Due to these vibes a few weeks ago, I did something I’m not proud of,” he explained. “I looked into her phone.”

He didn’t find much, just that his wife had deleted multiple texts from her personal trainer. He recovered them, but he could only see that the conversations had been deleted several times, so there was nothing in there.

Yesterday evening, he still felt suspicious, so he waited for his wife to fall asleep before snooping through her phone again.

Once more, he found exchanges between his wife and her personal trainer that had been wiped from her phone.

He recovered 150 messages that were sent back and forth between them from the day prior. This time, the recovered texts weren’t blank.

Everything he found was awful – photos, a list of desires; you name it, it was in there. He decided to wake his wife up so he could confront her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.