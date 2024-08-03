How To Know If It’s Just A Summer Fling Or If Your Relationship Could Be The Real Thing

Now that July has come to a close, many of you may have entered a bit of a summer fling. Perhaps you went on a casual summer date that turned into six dates or reconnected with an old flame who’s in town for the season. Either way, summer flings can be fun and a way to make memories, but they can also take a certain turn.

Many people get confused about their summer flings because, after everything they went through with them, they begin to wonder if an actual committed and romantic relationship is happening.

Trust me, I’ve been there, wondering if my summer fling was “the real thing” and trying to figure out what my next move would be.

Here are some signs to look out for to help you figure out if your summer fling may be turning into something more.

You’ve developed a deep emotional connection.

Most people who have had summer flings can agree that they usually revolve around having fun more than getting to know someone on a deeper level.

If your casual summer dates have suddenly transitioned into late nights with deep conversations, and you find yourself and your fling becoming more vulnerable, you may be entering more serious territory.

You start talking about the future.

When you’re in a summer fling with someone, and it’s truly a lighthearted situation, when you talk about the future, you usually talk about your post-summer plans that don’t involve each other.

