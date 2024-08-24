If You Foster Kittens, UC Davis Needs Your Help With This Survey On Nail Trimming That They’re Doing

Every pet owner knows that trimming their nails is one of the most difficult care-related tasks. Some people get lucky and have super chill cats or dogs who simply let you hold onto their paws as long as you need and trim away without any reaction.

However, if you’ve owned several pets, you know that is a somewhat rare situation. Cats can be especially difficult regarding nail trimming, even though many would argue they need it the most with those sharp little claws that can do some damage if they’re not maintained.

Anytime I’ve watched a friend trim their cat’s nails, I’ve noticed that it can be a bit of a hectic process.

This is one of the reasons why the University of California, Davis, otherwise known as UC Davis, is seeking help for their cat-related survey.

UC Davis recently shared a statement seeking participants who are fostering kittens for their nail trim assessment.

A research survey conducted by PhD Candidate Jennifer Link and Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Science at UC Davis Dr. Carly Moody will investigate the different procedures used for trimming nails on foster kittens.

This is not the first time UC Davis has spoken to a number of cat owners for science, as they’ve conducted a lot of research involving people’s everyday activities with cats of different ages and backgrounds.

This particular research survey wants to see how many different methods cat owners use to trim their nails and how young foster felines react to the process.

Foster kittens were chosen specifically for this survey, as there isn’t much research about them in general.

