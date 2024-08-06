If You’re Debating What To Make For Your Next Party, Try This Jalapeño Popper Dip

If you’re unsure about what to make for a party, the answer is almost always a deliciously cheesy dip.

This jalapeño popper dip recipe from TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) is your safest bet because it never disappoints.

There’s a slight kick from the jalapeño, but it’s nothing you won’t be able to manage. Even those who can’t always handle the heat will love this dip and will be circling back to the table for more. Whatever the occasion, Carman is confident it’ll be a hit!

Her video for the jalapeño popper dip has garnered over a million views; it is one of her most requested appetizer recipes. So let’s get into the recipe and find out what you are missing out on!

Ingredients:

A block of cream cheese, softened

A cup of sour cream

A four-ounce can of diced jalapeños

Two fresh jalapeños, chopped

A packet of ranch dressing mix

One pound of cooked crumbled bacon

Two cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

One cup of shredded mozzarella

Directions:

The directions for making this dip are really quite simple. You’ll want to throw all these ingredients into a large bowl and mix them together thoroughly.

The juice from the can of jalapeños does not need to be drained. Then, spread the dip evenly into a greased nine-by-eleven baking dish.

