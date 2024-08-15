In 2006, She Took Out The Hitman Her Husband Had Sent To Murder Her With A Hammer After She Got Home From Work

Can you imagine coming home after a long shift at work to find someone in your home, ready to attack you? Can you imagine if that attacker was sent by someone you married?

This happened to Susan Kuhnhausen in 2006, when she was working as a nurse, and one day, she came home to someone who wanted to take her life.

In 2006, Susan Kuhnhausen was 51-years-old and living in Portland, Oregon. At the time, Susan was working as a nurse in an emergency room at Providence Hospital. That year, she and her estranged husband, Michael Kuhnhausen, were in the process of getting a divorce.

The divorce took a toll on Susan, so during the afternoon on September 6th, 2006, after a work shift, she chose to stop at the hairdresser and get her hair colored, allegedly mentioning she needed it since she was going through a difficult divorce.

Susan returned to her home a little after 6:30 pm that evening and was ready to relax when suddenly, a man emerged from the shadows of her house and came at her with a claw hammer.

Susan was struck in the head by the man, but her fight or flight kicked in, and she chose to fight. After struggling back and forth for a moment, Susan was able to defend herself from the attacker, placed him in a choke hold, and choked him to death.

Susan then allegedly ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911 once her attacker was unconscious, and when police arrived, they identified him as Edward Dalton Haffey. At first, police assumed Edward was in Susan’s home to rob it, but further investigation proved otherwise.

One of the biggest signs that something was very suspicious about this case was that there were no signs of forced entry into Susan’s home, and one of the only other people who knew the home’s security alarm code was her soon-to-be ex-husband. Michael.

After further investigating Edward, police discovered he had served prison terms in the past for heinous crimes like conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, and burglary. They also found out Edward had worked for Michael as a janitor at a business.

