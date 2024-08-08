In Northern Ireland Lies Bonamargy Friary, Which Is Said To Be Haunted By A Woman Known As The Black Nun

The ancient landscape of Ireland is full of dilapidated ruins that tell riveting stories of events that happened long ago.

One place that’s rich with history is Bonamargy Friary, which is located in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The site is said to be haunted by the Black Nun.

The Bonamargy Friary was founded as a Franciscan friary in 1485 by Rory MacQuillan. During the 16th century, it suffered through a series of attacks after King Henry VIII initiated the Dissolution of the Monasteries. Even though the friary faced many hardships, it still remained a prominent religious institution.

In 1584, the original friary was dissolved, and the building was burned in 1589 while it was being occupied by the British army. Later, it was repaired and became the base for missionaries once again.

Today, visitors can access the grounds and explore the well-preserved ruins. The site includes living quarters, a cloister, a church, a chapter house, and a cemetery. There is also a now-sealed crypt that contains the remains of some famous figures.

One well-known figure is a Scottish Gaelic chieftain named Sorley Boy MacDonnell. He was the son of Alexander Carragh MacDonnell, the fifth lord of Dunnyveg, Scotland, and rose to fame after establishing the Scottish MacDonnell Clan in Antrim, Ireland. Several notable Earls of Antrim are also buried at Bonamargy Friar.

But the most famous of all is Julia MacQuillan, who was also known as the Black Nun. She lived alone in the friary in 1641 after it was abandoned.

Legend has it that she could tell the future since some of her predictions later came true. The circumstances of her death were highly unusual.

According to folklore, she was murdered on the 13th step leading to the upper floor of the friary. Other sources state that she slipped and fell out the window.

