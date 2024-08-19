It May Sound Absurd, But Cleaning Your Houseplants With Mayo Can Get Rid Of Dust And Debris, Giving Your Plants A Glossy Shine

There’s nothing that plant parents won’t do to ensure that their houseplants are healthy and happy. But will they go so far as to slather their plant’s leaves with mayonnaise? The answer is yes.

Right now, the thought may seem absurd or even downright disgusting, but this plant care tip has been recommended for years to clean off dust and debris, helping to restore a glossy shine to the foliage.

Over time, dust and dirt build up on the leaves of your houseplants. Not only does this cause them to look drab and dull, but it also makes it more difficult for your plants to photosynthesize, a natural process that is needed for your plants to grow.

A thick layer of dust can act as a barrier that prevents your plants from effectively absorbing sunlight and carbon dioxide.

Ian Drummond, a plant expert and author of At Home With Plants, advises cleaning your plants every seven to 14 days to bring life back to your plant and address any potential pest problems.

The mayonnaise hack is really quite simple. All you need is a soft cloth or paper towel and a bottle of mayonnaise.

Next, apply a teaspoon-sized amount of the creamy, white condiment to your cloth or towel and wipe it across the surface of your plant’s leaves. Gently rub the product in, being careful not to bend or break the foliage. Afterward, you should be left with a well-polished, extra-glossy plant!

The oils from the egg yolks in the mayo are what make the leaves shine. However, they can also clog leaf pores if you don’t clean off all the residue. These pores are tiny openings called stomata, and they allow gases to pass in and out of a plant. In addition, they control the loss of water by changing in size.

If mayo is used too thickly or frequently, it can obstruct the pores. To prevent this from happening, you can try adding mayo to a small bowl and mixing it with water to thin it out.

