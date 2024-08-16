Known As Frog Boy, His Remains Went Unidentified For 50 Years After They Were Found In An Oregon Creek, But Even Now, His Cause Of Death Remains Undetermined

Born on October 4, 1954, Winston Arthur Maxey III grew up in Rupert, Idaho. He had seven siblings and went by the nickname “Little Wint” among his loved ones.

Winston was known as a shy young boy, but even his peers recalled him as having a heart of gold. He was also proactive and inventive, getting creative to solve any problems that came his way.

For instance, when his parents couldn’t afford to buy him a skateboard one summer, he used some scrap plywood to build his own.

But, by the time Winston turned 15-years-old, he had a girlfriend, and in the fall of 1970, she found out that she was pregnant.

Winston’s girlfriend was ultimately sent to Boise, Idaho, to stay at a home for unwed mothers. Her parents reportedly decided that, following the birth of her child, putting the baby up for adoption was the best course of action.

A few months later, in the spring of 1971, Winston supposedly got into an argument with his mother and was asked to leave home at the age of 16. He didn’t have anywhere to go and wound up sleeping at a nearby campground.

However, a couple of days later, Winston’s cousin reportedly learned what was going on and offered to take him in.

Winston’s girlfriend also returned to Rupert in April of 1971 while she was seven months pregnant. He tried to contact her, but she wouldn’t speak to him since he reportedly wanted her to keep their baby.

Just a short while later, Winston’s older sister, Vicky Schettler, arranged for him to visit her home in Boise. Yet, he actually only stayed for a few days.

