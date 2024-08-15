Last Night, He Woke Up To His Bipolar Girlfriend Pouring Water Into His Ear

Last night, this 23-year-old man was fast asleep when he woke up to the sound of his girlfriend turning on the sink in his bathroom.

He didn’t get up out of bed; he just laid there as she did the unthinkable next: she intentionally poured water into his ear.

“It was a surreal experience, laying on the bed as still as possible as this monster poured water in my right ear, realizing my ear issues were due to her,” he explained.

He’s been having problems for the last two weeks with feeling fluid in his ears. When he was a child, he used to get ear infections every year, so he thought maybe something like that was happening.

He went to the doctor and to an ENT specialist, but both people reported that there was nothing going on and that he did not have any kind of infection.

He believes his girlfriend has been pouring water into his ears for quite some time without his knowledge, and that really freaks him out.

While his girlfriend doesn’t live with him, she comes over to his place after work every day, and he actually moved to a new city alone recently for his job.

But, circling back to last night, after his girlfriend put the water in his ear, she walked out of the room. He then rolled over, and some water did come out, which his girlfriend noticed when she came back into the room.

She made a disappointed noise before saying, “Ah, man.” She then picked up her phone and started texting before climbing carefully back into his bed.

