Make Your Wedding More Sustainable With These Eco-Friendly Flower Ideas That Create Less Waste

Having flowers and beautiful floral arrangements at your wedding is extremely exciting, and many bloom enthusiasts look forward most to picking out their flowers during their wedding planning process.

However, flowers can be expensive, and also wasteful. After all, you’re not always able to take home every single fresh and beautiful flower you use during your wedding day, and if people don’t want to take them home, you may end up throwing most of them away.

So, here are some wedding flower hacks that can help you produce less waste while still making gorgeous memories.

Ditch fancy centerpieces and use potted plants

Having a florist create elaborate centerpieces with an assortment of flowers is great, but it’s costly and uses a lot of flowers that will likely end up in the trash unless an eager guest or two decides to take them home.

Instead, consider buying pretty potted plants that are all in one piece and can act as party favors for people to take home!

Stick to locally grown flowers

Purchasing flowers that were grown near your wedding venue and are naturally thriving during your wedding season is much more sustainable than buying flowers from a florist who ships them in, as it uses less energy.

Fun fact: local farmers often use organic soil, and there’s nothing like knowing your wedding flowers were freshly picked from the earth.

