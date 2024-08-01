New Research Suggests That Young-Onset Dementia Occurring In People Under 65 Is More Common Than Previously Believed

Dementia is usually associated with older, gray-haired individuals who are often confused and struggle to recall memories. However, a new study from Finland has found that young-onset dementia, occurring in people under the age of 65, is more common than previously believed.

Over a period of 12 years, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Oulu, and Neurocenter Finland thoroughly reviewed all visits to dementia outpatient clinics at the Oulu and Kuopio University Hospitals in Finland, which came out to a total of 12,490 cases.

“Combining extensive patient data with various registries enables a higher standard of science. For instance, we are now seeing that data from carefully analyzed patient charts yields very different results than mere registry-based data,” noted Professor Mikko Aaltonen from the University of Eastern Finland Law School.

They observed that young-onset dementia affects about 20 in every 100,000 people in the age group of 30 to 64 each year. The incidence rates are significantly higher than previous reports in international studies, indicating that the condition may be more prevalent than experts realized.

Early-onset dementia affects the working-age population, unlike late-onset dementia, which typically affects those over 65. When dementia strikes individuals in the prime of their lives, it can ruin careers, put stress on family relationships, and throw a wrench into long-term plans.

A 40-year-old parent having difficulty recognizing their own child is just one of the ways that this condition can impact an individual’s life and family. The emotional toll it takes for families to care for loved ones with early-onset dementia cannot be emphasized enough.

If young-onset dementia is more widespread than experts thought, it could lead to a dramatic loss of labor in the workforce, and healthcare systems would have to take on an even bigger burden.

The researchers discovered that Alzheimer’s disease was the most common form of early-onset dementia. It made up 48 percent of all cases.

Additionally, the incidence of young-onset dementia increased steadily over the course of 12 years, while the rates of other forms of young-onset dementia stayed practically unchanged.

