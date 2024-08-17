Once His Wife Got A New Job, She Bought A New Wardrobe And Began Going Out Multiple Nights A Week With Coworkers, So He Doesn’t Know If He Should Be Concerned

This 40-year-old man is currently married, and for the past eight years, his wife, who’s 36, has been staying at home to raise their children. So, she recently decided to dip her toe back into the workforce.

“She was very excited to have some freedom and break free of her ‘mom mode’ now that the kids are older and both going into school,” he recalled.

His wife wound up landing a job at a popular gym in their area a couple of months ago, and since then, she’s seemed to really enjoy her new position. In general, she is much happier, and she’s enjoying having some extra spending money.

Plus, when it comes to their love life, they’re both getting more action in the bedroom.

More recently, though, he’s grown concerned about his wife’s new working lifestyle.

For some context, after she first got the job, she started going out after work with a few coworkers once in a while. Over time, the frequency of her outings increased, and now, she’s going out two to three times a week.

“And getting home later, after I’ve already put the kids to bed,” he added.

Additionally, his wife purchased a brand-new wardrobe of workout clothes, which she claimed she needed for her job. But while he agreed with that, he noticed that the specific garments she picked out were much more revealing than what she used to wear.

To be clear, he doesn’t want to act like a jealous or controlling husband who expects his wife to be in the kitchen at home.

