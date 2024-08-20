Regularly Deep Cleaning Your Air Conditioner Is Crucial For Cutting Down On Energy Usage And Keeping Your Home Healthy: Here’s How To Do It Yourself

Your air conditioner is a big part of what makes your home a place of rest and relaxation. It’s a huge relief when you can step inside a cool house to retreat from the sweltering heat of summer.

Over time, you may have noticed that your air conditioning unit is working harder to keep your house cool than it once did, leading to an increase in energy usage.

So that’s why it’s important to give your air conditioner a regular deep cleaning to ensure that it’s in good working order and maintain a high level of comfort in your home.

Not only is a well-maintained air conditioner essential for keeping cool in the summer, but it also is a necessity for your health. When your AC unit is dirty, it releases a lot of pollutants, causing you to breathe in air that is not of the best quality.

So here’s how to improve the efficiency of your air conditioner to have cleaner air and cut down on energy costs.

One of the most crucial tasks you can do for your air conditioner is to replace the filters routinely. Filters accumulate a buildup of dust, pet dander, and pollen, which block airflow and trigger allergies. Mold can even grow when an AC unit isn’t properly maintained.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, replacing an unclean filter with one that’s free from dirt can reduce the amount of energy your air conditioner consumes by five to fifteen percent.

A good rule of thumb is to switch out your filters every month or two during the summer season. You may need to replace them more frequently if you have pets.

There are two coils found in your cooling system–the evaporator coil and the condenser coil. And they must also be cleaned. Throughout the months, these coils will become grimy.

