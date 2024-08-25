She Accidentally Hit Her Neighbor’s Dog, So Her Neighbor Expects Her To Pay $20,000 For Their Pet’s Funeral

It is horrible to hear about dogs that get lost, injured, or killed because they somehow escaped from home on their own. But at what point are pet owners responsible for the tragedies that strike their furry friends?

That’s the very same question this woman has been asking herself ever since, two weeks ago, she accidentally hit a dog with her car.

For some context, she was leaving for work at the time. So, after getting into her vehicle, she began to back out of her driveway when, out of nowhere, her neighbor’s dog ran out into the street and behind her car.

“I did not see the dog, nor was the dog on a leash,” she recalled.

Sadly, the pup also died afterward. So now, her neighbor is expecting her to pay for and supply a very expensive funeral for their pet.

At first, when they initially proposed the idea, she did say yes to footing the funeral bill.

“I reluctantly agreed, feeling bad for the situation, even though I am not the one at fault,” she explained.

However, she then found out just how large of a funeral her neighbor was expecting. More specifically, she learned that the event would cost a whopping $20,000!

After hearing the price tag attached, she immediately refused to hand over that much cash for a dog’s funeral.

